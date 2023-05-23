AVN 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.48%)
May 23, 2023
Energy stocks push Australian shares higher, US debt talks in focus

Reuters Published 23 May, 2023 09:18am
Australian shares inched higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in energy stocks, as a fresh round of talks in Washington to raise the US debt ceiling lifted investor sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,271.6 by 0053 GMT.

The benchmark had closed 0.2% lower on Monday. Ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden on the debt ceiling issue, House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy said talks were “on the right path”.

A failure to raise the debt limit would result in a default and likely spark chaos across global financial markets.

In Sydney, energy stocks advanced 0.9% to touch an 11-week high on strong demand for oil.

Sector majors Santos jumped 0.6% and Woodside Energy added 1.4%. Financials dipped 0.1%, with the “Big Four” banks down between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley said they believe earnings of the so-called “Big Four” banks have peaked, with the macroeconomic and competitive environment likely to drive slower loan growth and margin falls.

Technology stocks rose 0.2%, hitting their highest level in more than a year. H

ealthcare and real estate stocks inched up 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively.

Australian shares end higher on Wall St strength, rate-hike pause bets

Meanwhile, gold stocks dipped 0.1% after hawkish comments from two US Federal Reserve officials weighed on non-yielding bullion on Monday.

Among individual stocks, Qantas Airways fell 1.5%, even as the flagship carrier raised its share buyback and said it expects a record profit this fiscal year.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.1% to 11,979.06.

