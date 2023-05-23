Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

No fight with army, election our only demand: Imran Khan

4th straight decline: rupee settles at 286.56 against US dollar

Pervez Elahi says he stands firm with Imran Khan

Shireen Mazari arrested outside Adiala Jail despite court orders, says Farrukh Habib

Cases of May 9 attacks on military installations will be filed under army laws: PM Shehbaz

Audio leaks: judicial commission to make proceedings public

Recent attacks on military installations ‘intolerable’: COAS

Bearish sentiment at bourse, KSE-100 falls over 400 points

Inflation in Pakistan could reach new heights in May: report

Russia to commence direct shipping service by 25th

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Population attains new mark amid economic slump

