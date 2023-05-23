AVN 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.48%)
BAFL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
BOP 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
DGKC 46.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
EPCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FCCL 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HUBC 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KAPCO 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 76.15 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.5%)
PAEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
PPL 58.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.95%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
SNGP 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TRG 100.11 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.75%)
UNITY 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 4.6 (0.11%)
BR30 14,191 Increased By 8.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 41,209 Increased By 13.7 (0.03%)
KSE30 14,670 Increased By 14.3 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
May 23, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 22, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 23 May, 2023 08:43am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • No fight with army, election our only demand: Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • 4th straight decline: rupee settles at 286.56 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Pervez Elahi says he stands firm with Imran Khan

Read here for details.

  • Shireen Mazari arrested outside Adiala Jail despite court orders, says Farrukh Habib

Read here for details.

  • Cases of May 9 attacks on military installations will be filed under army laws: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Audio leaks: judicial commission to make proceedings public

Read here for details.

  • Recent attacks on military installations ‘intolerable’: COAS

Read here for details.

  • Bearish sentiment at bourse, KSE-100 falls over 400 points

Read here for details.

  • Inflation in Pakistan could reach new heights in May: report

Read here for details.

  • Russia to commence direct shipping service by 25th

Read here for details.

  • FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Read here for details.

  • Population attains new mark amid economic slump

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Imran Khan leaves for Rawalpindi to appear before NAB

G20: China, others take the wind out of India’s sails

Elated by PTI’s woes, PM alludes to ‘origins’ of IK-COAS dispute

May 25th declared ‘Pakistan Martyrs’ Day’

Audio leaks probe: PTI challenges formation of judicial commission

Rs67bn loss caused thru misuse of subsidised RLNG for EoUs

Gas from KPD field: Initial deal inked ahead of OGDCL-SSGC GSA

FY24 Budget: Rs9.2trn tax collection target expected

Swelling circular debt also affects NPPs

Use of ‘local’ parts: WPPs disagree with EDB

Read more stories