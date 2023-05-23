KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.845 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,368.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.829 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.986 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.177 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 984.574 million), Platinum (PKR 549.255 million), Silver (PKR 533.081 million), DJ (PKR 287.597 million), Natural Gas (PKR 224.450 million), SP 500 (PKR 125.106 million), Brent (PKR 73.328 million), Copper (PKR 47.979 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 26.484 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 12 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 14.908 million were traded.

