PTI leaders Asad Qaiser, Anwer Taj granted bail till 29th

Fazal Sher Published 23 May, 2023 06:14am
ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Qaiser and Anwer Taj till May 29 in a case registered in connection with the protest demonstrations following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case has approved Qaiser and Taj’s bail against the surety bonds of Rs10,000. At the start of the hearing, defence counsel Sher Afzal Marwat filed an application before the court seeking bail for his clients.

Marwat, while arguing before the court, said that PTI leaders were facing a very difficult situation and therefore, grant them bail. The court directed both the accused to join the investigation and approved the bail application.

The city police had nominated PTI leader and former National Assembly speaker Qaiser, Anwer Taj, and others in the first information report (FIR) at Sangjani police station in connection with protest demonstrations following the arrest of Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) through Rangers.

