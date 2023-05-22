AVN 52.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.06%)
BAFL 30.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.05%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
DFML 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.36%)
DGKC 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.88%)
GGL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
HUBC 68.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 22.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
KEL 1.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
MLCF 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
NETSOL 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
OGDC 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.85%)
PAEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.88%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PPL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.72%)
PRL 13.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.36%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.72%)
UNITY 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -47.7 (-1.14%)
BR30 14,182 Decreased By -211.1 (-1.47%)
KSE100 41,195 Decreased By -404.1 (-0.97%)
KSE30 14,656 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Bearish sentiment at PSX as KSE-100 down over 400 pts

  • At around 2:35pm, KSE-100 Index saw a decrease of 412.72 points
BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2023 Updated May 22, 2023 02:53pm
Follow us

Uncertain political situation and the continuous delay in resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme kept investor sentiments depressed, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 400 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At around 2:35pm, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 41,186.46 level, a decrease of 412.72 points or 0.99%.

Across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed at the bourse, as the index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs were trading in losses.

Market experts attributed the bearish sentiment to the volatile political situation and the government’s inability to resume the IMF’s bailout programme, which remains delayed since November.

“The ongoing political situation and the delay in the IMF programme is driving the negative sentiments at the equity market,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told Business Recorder.

“Despite the government’s earlier clarification, the market awaits for the development on the IMF front,” she added.

The government on Saturday clarified that media reports stating the delay in signing the IMF agreement is due to the lender seeking assurances from the Ministry of Finance that the funds will not be used for political purposes are “false and unfounded.”

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Bearish sentiment at PSX as KSE-100 down over 400 pts

Letters of credit: Banks asked to facilitate: Export-oriented sectors find favour with Dar

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Audio leaks: judicial commission to make proceedings public

LHC orders Shireen Mazari’s release

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

Facebook given record $1.3bn fine, given 5 months to stop EU-US data flows

India hosts G20 tourism meet in IIOJK under heavy security

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

Read more stories