Intra-day update: Bearish sentiment at PSX as KSE-100 down over 400 pts

Uncertain political situation and the continuous delay in resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme kept investor sentiments depressed, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 400 points during intra-day trading on Monday.

At around 2:35pm, the KSE-100 Index was being traded at 41,186.46 level, a decrease of 412.72 points or 0.99%.

Across-the-board selling pressure was witnessed at the bourse, as the index-heavy sectors including automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs were trading in losses.

Market experts attributed the bearish sentiment to the volatile political situation and the government’s inability to resume the IMF’s bailout programme, which remains delayed since November.

“The ongoing political situation and the delay in the IMF programme is driving the negative sentiments at the equity market,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) told Business Recorder.

“Despite the government’s earlier clarification, the market awaits for the development on the IMF front,” she added.

The government on Saturday clarified that media reports stating the delay in signing the IMF agreement is due to the lender seeking assurances from the Ministry of Finance that the funds will not be used for political purposes are “false and unfounded.”

This is an intra-day update