Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.2% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 11:45am, the rupee was being traded at 286.40 or Re0.58 lower.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee depreciated marginally by 0.26% in the inter-bank market, settling at 285.82 against the US dollar on Friday, but its spread with the open market widened considerably as dealers attached a greater premium to the greenback.

An incessant delay in reaching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), uncertainty on the political front, and rising noise over Pakistan’s perceived default risk mean the rupee is likely to remain under pressure. In addition, rising demand ahead of Hajj will also cause pressure on the local currency.

In a key development, the government on Saturday clarified that media reports stating the delay in signing the IMF agreement is due to the lender seeking assurances from the Ministry of Finance that the funds will not be used for political purposes are “false and unfounded.”

Separately, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar directed commercial banks to facilitate export-oriented sectors to open Letters of Credit (LCs) for raw material, machinery, spare parts and other items to restore the industry’s supply line without any reference to SBP, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Globally, the US dollar nursed losses against the yen and euro on Monday following a surprise breakdown in US debt ceiling negotiations and after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated a preference to slow rate hikes.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, edged 0.04% lower to 103.00, after reaching 103.63 last week for the first time since March 20.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Monday as caution around the US debt ceiling talks and concerns about demand recovery in China offset support from lower supplies from Canada and OPEC+ producers.

This is an intra-day update