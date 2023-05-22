AVN 53.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.54%)
BAFL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
DGKC 46.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.7%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
KAPCO 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
NETSOL 73.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.03%)
OGDC 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.17%)
PAEL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.74%)
PRL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
SNGP 41.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
TRG 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.68%)
UNITY 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.68%)
BR30 14,279 Decreased By -114.9 (-0.8%)
KSE100 41,416 Decreased By -183.1 (-0.44%)
KSE30 14,714 Decreased By -74.3 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
May 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 286-287 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2023 11:57am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.2% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At around 11:45am, the rupee was being traded at 286.40 or Re0.58 lower.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee depreciated marginally by 0.26% in the inter-bank market, settling at 285.82 against the US dollar on Friday, but its spread with the open market widened considerably as dealers attached a greater premium to the greenback.

An incessant delay in reaching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), uncertainty on the political front, and rising noise over Pakistan’s perceived default risk mean the rupee is likely to remain under pressure. In addition, rising demand ahead of Hajj will also cause pressure on the local currency.

In a key development, the government on Saturday clarified that media reports stating the delay in signing the IMF agreement is due to the lender seeking assurances from the Ministry of Finance that the funds will not be used for political purposes are “false and unfounded.”

Separately, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar directed commercial banks to facilitate export-oriented sectors to open Letters of Credit (LCs) for raw material, machinery, spare parts and other items to restore the industry’s supply line without any reference to SBP, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Globally, the US dollar nursed losses against the yen and euro on Monday following a surprise breakdown in US debt ceiling negotiations and after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell indicated a preference to slow rate hikes.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, edged 0.04% lower to 103.00, after reaching 103.63 last week for the first time since March 20.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slipped on Monday as caution around the US debt ceiling talks and concerns about demand recovery in China offset support from lower supplies from Canada and OPEC+ producers.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Delayed notifications: Wind energy association not happy with Power Division

PM accuses PTI of committing anti-state acts

More than 10,000 workers arrested, claims Imran

ECC approves Rs1.146bn through TSG for trade missions

India hosts G20 tourism meet in IIOJK under heavy security

Personal data protection bill finalised

Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

APCC meets on June 2 to propose PSDP budget

Read more stories