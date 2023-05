HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened slightly higher Monday morning as traders nervously await developments in US talks aimed at lifting the country’s borrowing limit to avoid a default.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.15 percent, or 28.49 points, to 19,479.06.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.15 percent, or 4.95 points, to 3,278.60, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.10 percent, or 2.09 points, to 2,029.01.