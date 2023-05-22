BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 20 and May 21, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- NAB declares PM Shehbaz ‘innocent’ in Ashiana Housing case
- LHC orders release of 123 PTI workers
- Government sets up judicial commission to investigate audio leaks
- ‘False and unfounded’: govt rejects reports IMF concerned about funds use for ‘political purposes’
- Imran says PTI not given chance to explain its stance on May 9 riots
- Asif says ‘new military courts’ will not be created for May 9 perpetrators
- 80 percent chance of my arrest on May 23: Imran Khan
- Mataf expansion project at Makkah’s Grand Mosque named ‘Saudi portico’
- Letters of credit: Banks asked to facilitate: Export-oriented sectors find favour with Dar
- Bilawal arrives in AJK to protest India’s violation of international laws
- Tobacco industry: FBR anticipates Rs200bn collection on FED hike
