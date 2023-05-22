AVN 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.78%)
May 22, 2023
Fesco to outsource distribution of bills

Press Release Published 22 May, 2023 06:23am
FAISALABAD: Chairman Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) WAPDA Malik Tahseen Awan has issued orders to outsource the process of distribution of bills in 14 Sub-Divisions of Nazimabad and Ghulam Mohammadabad divisions of the second circle.

With this initiative, consumers will receive their electricity bills timely at their doorsteps and recovery can be further improved.

The step for timely delivery of bills to more than 4 lakh 83 thousand customers of two divisions is being done for one year.

According to FESCO spokesperson, 227,000 consumers of six Sub Divisions of Nazimabad Division of Second Circle including Samanabad, Factory Area, Nazimabad, Jhang Road, Bakar Mandi and Takriwala, while 256,000 consumers of eight Sub Divisions of G M Abad Division including G M Abad, Faizabad, Razaabad, Gulberg, Narwala, Saddar Bazar, Rahmat Town and Madinabad will be relieved of their complaints of delayed receipt of electricity bills through this outsourcing process.

