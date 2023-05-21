Ready-made garments ‘China’s share is decreasing globally,’ says PBIF chairman

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Mian Zahid Hussain has said China’s share in the global market of ready-made garments is decreasing due to rising business costs and tensions with Western countries.

Rising wages in China, Ukraine policy and tensions with the US are affecting its exports which is an opportunity to other countries, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that taking advantage of the situation, India and Bangladesh are not only increasing their capacity and exports, but also encouraging Chinese industrialists to relocate to their countries.

He said that Pakistan should also take advantage of this opportunity and provide business facilities to Chinese industrialists so that the economic situation can improve and people can get employment.

He said that Pakistani exporters should also focus on trade with Japan, the fourth largest importer of garments in the world.

He added that the size of the global apparel market is US 1.7 trillion dollars, in which China’s share is continuously decreasing and Bangladesh is benefiting the most from this, which has more business than China, Vietnam and Indonesia in the American market.

India is taking the second position which is setting up ready-made garments units on a large scale in various states while cheap loans are also being given to the private sector to increase the volume of exports which will also increase employment.

India wants to increase the exports of this sector to US 30 billion dollars in a few years, while Pakistan’s exports are continuously falling due to rising costs, the whole country is mired in political turmoil and the environment is not conducive for economic reforms.

