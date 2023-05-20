NAB declares PM Shehbaz ‘innocent’ in Ashiana Housing scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) declared on Saturday Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “innocent” in the Ashiana Housing case, Aaj News reported.

NAB had alleged that Shehbaz and other accused persons caused a huge loss to national exchequer by awarding the contract of the housing scheme to a company without bidding.

Punjab Land and Development Company (PLDC) former director general Ahad Khan Cheema and former principal secretary to prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad were also accused in the reference.

An inquiry conducted in 2018 claimed that Shehbaz, then chief minister of Punjab, had unlawfully assumed powers of the Board of Directors of LDC and misused his authority, and acted in connivance with Fawad and others.

Accountability Court judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed heard the reference today.

In its report today, NAB said that no concrete evidence of corruption or misuse of authority was found during their investigation. The bureau said that inquiry was conducted twice, and no evidence was discovered to support claims of any wrongdoing.

It also said no evidence was found of illegal use of powers against PM Shehbaz.

The report also found that Fawad Hasan Fawad took no bribe to award the contract.