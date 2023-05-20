AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KCCI floats budget proposals

N H Zuberi Published 20 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: In view of the unprecedented economic challenges that Pakistan is currently facing, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has prepared its proposals for Federal Budget FY2023-24 based on the recommendations and suggestions from its members and trade associations to deal with the major issues and rescue the country from present economic crisis.

As a result of sharp decline in forex reserves, steep devaluation of Pak Rupee against major currencies and restriction on opening of LCs, the trade and industry across the entire spectrum of economy are finding it extremely difficult to survive. Industries are running out of raw materials while many SMEs have already shut down their operations because they are dependent on commercial importers for supply of raw materials

Historically high rate of inflation has pushed the prices of consumer goods and commodities to a level where these are beyond the reach of poor and lower middle class. As a consequence of these factors, demand for various goods has decreased and the country is facing an economic slowdown.

KCCI believe that out-of-box solutions are needed to avoid further downslide of economy. It is important for the decision-makers in the government to have a better perception of ground realities of Pakistan’s economic landscape and business dynamics. “We believe that the Ministries of Finance, Commerce and FBR will have to look beyond the traditional approach to dealing with present situation and come up with out-of-box solutions to put the economy back on track.”

In these proposals; therefore, KCCI has suggested measures which are a departure from conventional approach and included the recommendations that will facilitate revival of industrial and trading activities in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

federal budget KCCI budget proposals

Comments

1000 characters

KCCI floats budget proposals

IK says had ‘no dialogue’ with army after unrest

LHC declares acceptance of 72 PTI MNAs’ resignations illegal

IK refuses home search by police, sets his own terms

PM for lowering prices of eatables, transport fares

PM vows every possible support to UAE investors

PBS extends census deadline again

Hydropower, water projects: Ministry agrees to allocate Rs100bn as IBC

Rs1.25/unit hike in consumer tariff also sought: KP govt urges Centre to clear Rs62bn NHP dues

Sunwalk holds kick-off ceremony in Islamabad: Work on mega fibre optic cable laying project begins

Local, foreign assets: Rs9bn CVT collected so far

Read more stories