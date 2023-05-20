Saeed Ghani asks PTI ‘quitters’ to join PPP

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour and Information, Saeed Ghani has invited those leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to join Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Talking to media in Karachi on Friday, he said that PPP will welcome those quitting PTI for their differences with party and agenda of its leadership.

Saeed Ghani said that all members and voters of PTI are not enemies of country.

The provincial minister said that PPP will be best option for those who have separate their ways with anti-Pakistan elements.