AVN 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.83%)
BAFL 30.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
DFML 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
DGKC 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
FCCL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HUBC 69.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.46%)
KAPCO 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
KEL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.91%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
NETSOL 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.46%)
PAEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
PPL 60.34 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.01%)
PRL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SNGP 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.72%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
TPLP 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.37%)
TRG 101.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 5.8 (0.14%)
BR30 14,393 Increased By 40.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,599 Increased By 157.1 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,788 Increased By 28.3 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rebounds on optimism over US debt talks

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 05:12pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices rebounded on Friday on hopes that US politicians will seal a deal to avert a debt default and as investors adjusted positions ahead of the weekend.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1.2% to $8,273 a tonne by 1050 GMT after sliding 1.6% in the previous session.

Wider financial markets marched higher after Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden on Friday that they are making “steady progress” in talks with Republicans in an effort to avoid a U.S. default.

“We’ve seen this so many times; both sides of the aisle show some brinkmanship, but then come together for a deal,” said WisdomTree commodity strategist Nitesh Shah.

“A lot of cyclical assets are moving one day up, one day down, dependent on what’s going on with the debt situation. Markets are nervous, there’s a high risk of an accident.”

A slightly weaker dollar index also supported the market, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

Copper prices down, hit by strong dollar, rising inventories

Also boosting the market were some speculators closing out short-term bearish positions ahead of the weekend, one trader said.

The copper market, however, faces headwinds in the coming weeks, with weak demand in China and potential recession in the United States and Europe, analysts said.

“Along with weak Chinese demand, a strong U.S. dollar on the back of robust U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from the Fed have placed a cap on copper and commodity prices in general,” said Sabrin Chowdhury, head of commodities at BMI.

The industrial metal used as a gauge of economic health is down nearly 15% from January highs.

The outlook for industrial metals remains weak in 2023, Chowdhury said, highlighting that the China recovery is largely being led by services rather than the manufacturing and construction sectors that have historically driven economic growth in the country.

In other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,293.50 a tonne, nickel jumped 3.9% to $21,740, zinc gained 1.6% to $2,499, lead was up 1.6% at $2,088 and tin climbed 1.3% to $25,350.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper rebounds on optimism over US debt talks

IMF is baulking probably due to political unrest in Pakistan, says Bloomberg

JI’s Sirajul Haq survives suicide attack on convoy in Zhob: party spokesperson

Macroeconomic conditions deteriorated during first half FY23: SBP

3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 285.82 against US dollar

Attack on Jinnah House brought ‘disgrace’ to country: Imran

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

China opposes G20 tourism meeting in IIOJK, will not attend

Indian PM Modi says peace on border essential for normal ties with China

India’s forex reserves edge towards $600bn, hit near 1-year high

Lahore ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in 3 cases

Read more stories