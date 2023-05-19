Punjab govt delegation departs from Zaman Park

A four-member delegation of the Punjab police has departed from former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence after completing negotiations with the former prime minister and his legal team.

There are no details about the talks so far.

The delegation comprises Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar, and SSP Operations Sohaib.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief security officer Iftikhar Ghuman told the media that the Punjab police returned from Zaman Park “empty-handed”.

Talking to journalists outside the former prime minister’s residence, Iftikhar Ghuman said: “I think they have understood that there is nothing here. The only thing they got here was water and biscuits.

“We opened the doors of the house for them in front of you. Now you ask them what they got.”

PTI’s official Twitter handle said the government’s delegation was fully satisfied.

“People who visited party chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence with arrest warrants were fully satisfied”.

“We believe in the rule of law, therefore, they were given full cooperation,” the party tweeted.

Earlier, the Punjab Police secured a warrant to search Imran Khan’s residence and sent a four-member team to discuss SOPs for the search with the PTI chief’s legal team.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government gave a 24-hour deadline to Imran to “hand over the terrorists hiding at Zaman Park”.

Following the end of the deadline on Thursday, the provincial leadership decided to send a delegation to Imran’s residence that will be led by Commissioner Lahore.

Police contingents of nearly 400 cops would also accompany the delegation “to arrest terrorists hiding there”, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir.

Multiple operations have been conducted at Zaman Park over the past few months.

On March 14, 2023, an operation at Imran’s residence turned into hours long clashes between police and PTI workers. Later, the court halted Punjab Police from continuing the operation.

After the clashes, Punjab Police said that it found assault rifles, bullets, petrol bombs and other ammunition during the raid.

Six terrorists arrested while fleeing Zaman Park

Separately, the Punjab Police on Friday arrested six “terrorists” attempting to flee Zaman Park, according to Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Saddique Kamyana.

This takes the total number of arrests of people fleeing from Zaman Park to 14.

“Four of the terrorists were involved in the attack on Askari Tower while two of them were among those who ransacked the Corps Commander House Lahore,” said Kamyana.

The arrest comes a day after the end of the deadline that was given to Imran by Punjab Caretaker government.

According to Mir, eight alleged “terrorists” were arrested while they were escaping from Lahore’s Zaman Park area on Thursday.

The detained terrorists were already identified and are involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House on May 9, he had said.

Mir stated that the eight alleged “terrorists” were being interrogated to gain information about what is happening inside and who is at Zaman Park.