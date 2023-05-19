AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
DGKC 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 69.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.43%)
KAPCO 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1%)
NETSOL 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.13%)
PAEL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
PPL 60.81 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.81%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 100.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.71%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 7.3 (0.18%)
BR30 14,453 Increased By 100 (0.7%)
KSE100 41,535 Increased By 93 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,795 Increased By 34.5 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises 2% after four-day slump, but set for weekly loss

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 11:09am
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, but prices were on course for their first weekly drop in three amid expectations of higher production and slow demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 68 ringgit, or 2%, to 3,460 ringgit ($780.16) a tonne in early trade, after a four-day slump.

Palm oil slips as higher output, Black Sea deal extension weigh

For the week, the contract has fallen 5.2% so far.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm rises 2% after four-day slump, but set for weekly loss

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

‘Supporting democracy’: 66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Read more stories