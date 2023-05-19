Palm rises 2% after four-day slump, but set for weekly loss

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday from a near three-week low hit in the previous session, but prices were on course for their first weekly drop in three amid expectations of higher production and slow demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 68 ringgit, or 2%, to 3,460 ringgit ($780.16) a tonne in early trade, after a four-day slump.

For the week, the contract has fallen 5.2% so far.