CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.57-1/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT July corn may test a resistance at $5.57-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.63-3/4 to $5.69-1/4 range. The contract has found a support at $5.46-1/2. It may pull back towards a pennant.

The pullback may end in the range of $5.63-3/4 to $5.69-1/4 range.

The downtrend would remain intact. It may eventually extend to $5.20, as suggested by the pennant.

A break below $5.46-1/2 could open the way towards $5.29-1/4 to $5.38 range.

CBOT corn may revisit May 3 low of $5.69-1/4

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave (C) from $7.05-1/2, which is unfolding towards $5.19-3/4, its 100% projection level.

The drop has been well controlled by another set of projection levels on a wave C from $6.77-1/2.

The hammer forming on Thursday around the support at $5.51-1/4 suggests a due bounce.