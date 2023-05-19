AVN 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
DFML 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
DGKC 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.3%)
EPCL 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.17%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 69.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.43%)
KAPCO 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1%)
NETSOL 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.13%)
PAEL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
PPL 60.81 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.81%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SNGP 42.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
TELE 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.67%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 100.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.71%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 7.3 (0.18%)
BR30 14,453 Increased By 100 (0.7%)
KSE100 41,535 Increased By 93 (0.22%)
KSE30 14,795 Increased By 34.5 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.57-1/4

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 10:09am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT July corn may test a resistance at $5.57-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into $5.63-3/4 to $5.69-1/4 range. The contract has found a support at $5.46-1/2. It may pull back towards a pennant.

The pullback may end in the range of $5.63-3/4 to $5.69-1/4 range.

The downtrend would remain intact. It may eventually extend to $5.20, as suggested by the pennant.

A break below $5.46-1/2 could open the way towards $5.29-1/4 to $5.38 range.

CBOT corn may revisit May 3 low of $5.69-1/4

On the daily chart, the contract is riding on a wave (C) from $7.05-1/2, which is unfolding towards $5.19-3/4, its 100% projection level.

The drop has been well controlled by another set of projection levels on a wave C from $6.77-1/2.

The hammer forming on Thursday around the support at $5.51-1/4 suggests a due bounce.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may test resistance at $5.57-1/4

PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Intra-day update: rupee moves higher against US dollar

Supply of gas, other heads: Rs50bn spent on PSM since its shutdown

Pakistan, Iran locked in big embrace

Jul-Apr foreign borrowings down 37.7pc to $8.123bn YoY

Electricity generation in Pakistan declines 23% YoY in April

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Foreign investment promotion: MoEA to prioritise countries for holding various joint commissions

‘Supporting democracy’: 66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Account of privatisation of PTCL: Etisalat: no progress on pending $800m

Read more stories