Palm oil may retest support of 3,363 ringgit

Reuters Published 19 May, 2023 09:48am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may retest a support of 3,363 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could open the way towards 3,288 ringgit.

The bounce triggered by this support has been almost reversed.

The reversal suggests a continuation of the downtrend towards 3,288 ringgit.

However, the continuation will not be confirmed until the contract breaks 3,363 ringgit.

A break above 3,418 ringgit would be the first signal of the bounce to extend towards 3,451-3,498 ringgit range.

Palm oil hits 20-day closing low as higher output

On the daily chart, the drop from the May 9 high of 3,837 ringgit is considered as a continuation of the downtrend from 4,425 ringgit.

The trend may eventually extend to 3,055 ringgit, as suggested by a projection analysis.

A retracement analysis on the drop from 4,425 ringgit to 3,288 ringgit reveals an immediate support of 3,368 ringgit.

The contract is expected to break the support and fall towards 3,288 ringgit, around which, a decent bounce may occur.

A stabilization of the price around 3,368 ringgit could indicate the earlier occurrence of this bounce towards 3,454-3,556 ringgit range.

