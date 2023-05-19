AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 18, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 19 May, 2023 08:44am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • SBP-held forex reserves fall $72mn, now stand at $4.31bn

Read here for details.

  • Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

Read here for details.

  • IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release

Read here for details.

  • Punjab police to send ‘delegation’ to search Zaman Park tomorrow: Amir Mir

Read here for details.

  • Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

Read here for details.

  • Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on ‘destructive path’

Read here for details.

  • Punjab police say eight people arrested trying to flee Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence

Read here for details.

  • PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved

Read here for details.

  • 66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan

Read here for details.

Comments

