BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 18, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- SBP-held forex reserves fall $72mn, now stand at $4.31bn
- Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar
- Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq
- IHC orders Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s release
- Punjab police to send ‘delegation’ to search Zaman Park tomorrow: Amir Mir
- Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line
- Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on ‘destructive path’
- Punjab police say eight people arrested trying to flee Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence
- PD’s FY24 uplift projects: Rs50bn indicative budget ceilings approved
- 66 members of US Congress sign a letter on Pakistan
