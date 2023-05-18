AVN 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -7.92 (-12.82%)
BAFL 30.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.09%)
DGKC 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.35%)
EPCL 44.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.54%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.74%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.93%)
HUBC 69.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KAPCO 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
KEL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.59%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.89%)
NETSOL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.34%)
OGDC 76.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.44%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PPL 59.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.74%)
PRL 13.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.55%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.97%)
TRG 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-3.2%)
UNITY 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -50.9 (-1.2%)
BR30 14,353 Decreased By -190.3 (-1.31%)
KSE100 41,442 Decreased By -391.6 (-0.94%)
KSE30 14,760 Decreased By -183.5 (-1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

May 9 riots part of ‘organised conspiracy’: Imran Khan

  • PTI chief demands investigation through an independent commission
BR Web Desk Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 09:03pm
Follow us

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that an “organised conspiracy” was behind the May 9 mayhem as he demanded that an independent commission should be set up to investigate the matter, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference at his Zaman Park residence, Imran said he will provide evidence of how people were made to attack military installations as part of a plan.

Imran said the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to pit PTI against the army.

“They want to eliminate PTI through the army. The PDM is behind this and it is very dangerous for the country,” the former prime minister said, adding that the PDM resorted to this plan because they knew they could not compete with PTI in elections.

The PTI chief said he had no intention of fighting with the army, saying the army was vital to the country.

“Who wants to fight the army? Whoever fights the army will only lose the country … all this that is being done, only the PDM will benefit from it,” Imran said.

“The democracy in the country has been destroyed.”

To a question about members leaving the party, Imran said there was severe pressure on his party leadership to disassociate themselves from PTI.

“Several of our members are leaving the party. I don’t know many of them, but I am particularly saddened by Aamer Mehmood Kiani — who worked really hard for the party — parting ways with the PTI. “But there is immense pressure on them and everyone cannot bear this pressure. So I ask people not to criticise them.

“The pressure they are facing today was never faced before by politicians in this country’s history.”

Earlier, during an interview with Deutsche Welle, his first since the lapse of the Punjab government’s 24-hour deadline for his party to hand over “terrorists” allegedly taking refuge at his house, Imran said his party was facing a “reign of terror”, referring to the arrest of his top and second-tier leadership and members.

“My entire senior leadership is in jail. They get bail from court [and] as they come out of the court, they again get re-arrested … right now, it is a reign of terror that we are facing.”

Imran said police were still around his residence but not in as large a number as last night.

Earlier, the police blocked all roads leading to Zaman Park as the deadline given by the Punjab police to hand over “terrorists” ended at 2:00 pm today.

On Wednesday, the former PM said that police had surrounded his house and that he expected to be arrested soon.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Videos at the time showed that roads leading to his house were blocked by the Punjab police.

However, later, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said the police will not arrest anyone at Imran’s Zaman Park residence before Thursday, 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in his earlier address, Imran said the government alleged that 40 terrorists were taking refuge at his residence.

“Please do come here, but in a civilised manner, and do not attempt to storm my residence,” Imran said, adding if the police came with a search warrant to carry out an operation at his residence, he would not show any resistance.

However, he believed the government was creating grounds to attack his home.

On reports of PTI leaders leaving his party, he averred that if ‘someone’ believes that this strategy would work, they should look at this while pointing towards a sheet in which it was depicted that 70 percent of the Pakistanis supported the PTI Chairman.

“No one could write off the party that enjoys 70 percent popularity,” he added. He accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of creating a wedge between his party and the army.

On Wednesday, the Islamabad High Court extended its orders against the PTI chairman’s arrest in further cases till May 31.

A single bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition filed by Imran regarding pre-arrest bail and details of cases registered against him and barred the authorities from arresting him till May 31.

Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar represented him in the court while Additional Attorney General Munawar Dugal, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon also appeared before the court.

The federal government represented by the additional attorney general for Pakistan, the advocate general for Pakistan and the state counsel requested the court to grant more time to provide details of cases against the PTI chief.

On the other hand, the PTI chairman also submitted an application seeking an exemption from his personal appearance before the court for one day.

Approving their requests, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the matter till May 31.

Punjab police Zaman Park Imran Khan arrest

Comments

1000 characters
Jani Walker May 18, 2023 02:29pm
The end
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Joe May 18, 2023 04:12pm
“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest,” he tweeted on Wednesday. They harm him...that will be the start of undoing Pakistan..,a bloody civil war which the clueless generals remains clueless about!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
A D Bux May 18, 2023 04:14pm
Just like 1971...Sindhi Waderas...and Punjabi Generals...do not want to transfer power to the civilian leadership! But this time around they will lose big time against 220 million people!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Muhammad Arsalan Jamil May 18, 2023 04:14pm
@Jani Walker, Or the Beggining
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Joe May 18, 2023 04:24pm
@A D Bux, The compromised generals a committing another mega blunder that will initiate a never ending civil war; the compromised generals have turned out to be the worst enemies of the country!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
AmirSh May 18, 2023 04:40pm
Is this madness going to end ever? Very sad state of affairs in Pakistan. Very sad!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Naik May 18, 2023 04:43pm
@AmirSh, Ego and arrogance of compromised generals will undo Pakistan like 1971.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez May 18, 2023 06:15pm
The Punjab government landed up looking pretty stupid.....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi May 18, 2023 07:07pm
Imran was undeniably the biggest formenter of trouble!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

May 9 riots part of ‘organised conspiracy’: Imran Khan

‘Energy sector’: Iran eyes greater cooperation with Pakistan, says Raisi

Border projects: Pakistan, Iran inaugurate Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line

Rupee’s slide continues, settles at 285.62 against US dollar

Imdadullah Bosal appointed Finance Secretary, replaces Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh

Govt unaware of true extent of ongoing economic crisis: Miftah Ismail

Lucky Cement’s joint venture to enhance production capacity in Iraq

KSE-100 slides 0.94% owing to volatile political situation

Malik Amin Aslam parts ways with PTI, says party has embarked on 'destructive path'

Three terrorists killed in CTD custody in North Waziristan

Read more stories