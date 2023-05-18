AVN 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -6.65 (-10.76%)
Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 285-286 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published May 18, 2023
The Pakistani rupee was on a downward trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating 0.2% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At around 10:15am, the rupee was being traded at 285.92 or Re0.52 lower.

The decline comes after the rupee remained sustained losses against the US dollar on Wednesday as well, closing at 285.40 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Wednesday reiterated that the way forward for the country is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and the Finance Division and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are constantly engaged with the Fund.

She said that the government has made considerable progress with respect to the IMF programme and does not want to detract.

Experts say the resumption of the IMF programme, which remains stalled since last year, is crucial for the debt-ridden economy.

Globally, the US dollar held near a seven-week peak on Thursday, after President Joe Biden and top US congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy worked towards avoiding a damaging debt default, while the Aussie dollar slipped after disappointing jobs data.

Biden and McCarthy on Wednesday underscored their determination to strike a deal soon to raise the government’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, having agreed a day earlier to negotiate directly after a months-long standoff.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index firmed near its seven-week peak hit in the previous session, and last stood at 102.86.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders warily watched for signs of progress on talks to raise the US debt ceiling, after surging nearly 3% in the previous session on optimism over US fuel demand.

