BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 17, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Police re-arrest Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan
Read here for details.
- Late session selling spree plunges KSE-100 further into red
Read here for details.
- IHC extends order against Imran’s arrest till May 31
Read here for details.
- The Organic Meat Company Ltd to acquire MSMH for Rs170mn
Read here for details.
- Punjab govt gives PTI 24 hours to hand over ‘terrorists’ staying at Zaman Park
Read here for details.
- Inter-bank: rupee sustains losses, settles at 285.4 against US dollar
Read here for details.
- Imran condemns ‘illegal arrests and abduction’ of party workers
Read here for details.
- Nothing can make me leave PTI, says Ali Zaidi while condemning May 9 violence
Read here for details.
- Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination
Read here for details.
- Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police
Read here for details.
- ‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project
Read here for details.
- Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week
Read here for details.
Comments