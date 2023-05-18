AVN 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.60 (-10.68%)
BAFL 30.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
DGKC 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
EPCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
KAPCO 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
NETSOL 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.6%)
OGDC 77.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
PAEL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
PPL 59.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.32%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.04%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 12.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
UNITY 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 14,536 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.05%)
KSE100 41,864 Increased By 30.2 (0.07%)
KSE30 14,947 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 17, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 08:55am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Police re-arrest Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan

Read here for details.

  • Late session selling spree plunges KSE-100 further into red

Read here for details.

  • IHC extends order against Imran’s arrest till May 31

Read here for details.

  • The Organic Meat Company Ltd to acquire MSMH for Rs170mn

Read here for details.

  • Punjab govt gives PTI 24 hours to hand over ‘terrorists’ staying at Zaman Park

Read here for details.

  • Inter-bank: rupee sustains losses, settles at 285.4 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Imran condemns ‘illegal arrests and abduction’ of party workers

Read here for details.

  • Nothing can make me leave PTI, says Ali Zaidi while condemning May 9 violence

Read here for details.

  • Stalled bailout: Govt to stick it out despite IMF procrastination

Read here for details.

  • Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Read here for details.

  • ‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Read here for details.

  • Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories