AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (12.36%)
DGKC 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.22%)
EPCL 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.37%)
NETSOL 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
OGDC 78.04 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.96%)
PAEL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PPL 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,543 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares slip on US debt ceiling concerns

Reuters Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

PARIS: European shares slipped on Wednesday as concerns about whether the United States can avoid a debt default weighed on sentiment, along with a slew of downbeat corporate updates.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 eased 0.2%, with defensive sectors such as food and beverage, utilities and real estate firms leading declines.

A cautious mood prevailed in global markets as US President Joe Biden looked set to continue talks with congressional leaders on raising the country’s debt limit later this week, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowing to avoid a default.

“We’re still a little way off from the deadline and there are hopes that we could get some kind of deal over the weekend,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

“It will affect US markets first and European markets will go with it, and that’s how we expect the second half of May to play out. It’s never a great month for stocks.” European shares have traded in a tight range this month as investors assess the outlook for European and US interest rates and the risk of a US default.

German lender Commerzbank AG fell 3.8% on Wednesday after its net interest income forecast for the full year fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Euronext NV dropped 3.0% after the stock exchange operator reported a fall in first-quarter revenue and income, while London Stock Exchange Group was down 2.7% after an investor consortium including US buyout firm Blackstone and Thomson Reuters sold shares worth about 2.7 billion pounds ($3.41 billion).

UBS Group AG rose 1.1% after the Swiss bank said it expects a financial hit of about $17 billion from the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG but also estimated a one-off gain from so-called “negative goodwill” of $34.8 billion.

European shares Joe Biden STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European shares slip on US debt ceiling concerns

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories