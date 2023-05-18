AVN 61.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 11.09 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (12.36%)
DGKC 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.22%)
EPCL 44.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.7%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
GGL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
LOTCHEM 27.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.54%)
MLCF 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.37%)
NETSOL 74.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
OGDC 78.04 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.96%)
PAEL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
PPL 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.31%)
SNGP 41.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.87%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
TPLP 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,543 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All set to mark first France Alumni Day this month

Press Release Published 18 May, 2023 06:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever France Alumni Day, the world day of international graduates from the French Higher Education will be held in May 2023 in France and all over the world.

In France, alumni from all countries will be celebrated during a special gathering hosted by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna at the Ministry on the 23rd of May.

In Pakistan, the French Embassy, Campus France Pakistan and France Alumni Pakistan will host all Pakistanis who got a part of their Education and professional training in France on the occasion of three networking events for meeting each other and discussing with Embassy representatives, companies & key people in the cities: Karachi on Friday, 19th May; Islamabad on Saturday, 20th May and Lahore on Sunday, 28th May.

The events in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore will open with a welcome speech given by respectively Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Consul General of France in Karachi and Habib Anwar, Honorary Consul of France in Lahore.

The Higher Education and Scientific Attache of the French Embassy in Pakistan and the Campus France Pakistan officer will present the French Alumni Network in Pakistan.

Outstanding Pak-France Alumni will then be invited to share their life and success stories. There will also be time for alumni to network with representatives from the French community, corporate and academic sectors.

Launched on the initiative of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, France Alumni Day is organised worldwide by Campus France, which coordinates and develops the network France Alumni since its creation in 2014.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

French Higher Education France Alumni Day France Alumni Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

All set to mark first France Alumni Day this month

Jul-Apr ITeS export remittances down 3pc to $2.133bn YoY

Petroleum sector: Govt plans to curtail circular debt to Rs600bn

Imran asked to hand in May 9 suspects to police

Subsidy availed under ZRI scheme: Finance Division proposes industries’ forensic audit

Non-determination of tariff by Nepra: Kapco threatens to invoke sovereign guarantee

PM, Iranian president to open border projects today

‘Road-to-Makkah’: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to implement project

Pre-budget talks: Senate panel to meet stakeholders from next week

Industries in tribal areas: Fate of tax exemptions to be decided in FY24 budget

Lamaison offers to invest to help govt develop Capital as per 1960 plan

Read more stories