All set to mark first France Alumni Day this month

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever France Alumni Day, the world day of international graduates from the French Higher Education will be held in May 2023 in France and all over the world.

In France, alumni from all countries will be celebrated during a special gathering hosted by the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna at the Ministry on the 23rd of May.

In Pakistan, the French Embassy, Campus France Pakistan and France Alumni Pakistan will host all Pakistanis who got a part of their Education and professional training in France on the occasion of three networking events for meeting each other and discussing with Embassy representatives, companies & key people in the cities: Karachi on Friday, 19th May; Islamabad on Saturday, 20th May and Lahore on Sunday, 28th May.

The events in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore will open with a welcome speech given by respectively Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France to Pakistan, Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Consul General of France in Karachi and Habib Anwar, Honorary Consul of France in Lahore.

The Higher Education and Scientific Attache of the French Embassy in Pakistan and the Campus France Pakistan officer will present the French Alumni Network in Pakistan.

Outstanding Pak-France Alumni will then be invited to share their life and success stories. There will also be time for alumni to network with representatives from the French community, corporate and academic sectors.

Launched on the initiative of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, France Alumni Day is organised worldwide by Campus France, which coordinates and develops the network France Alumni since its creation in 2014.

