KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
BMA Capital Avanceon Limited 5,000 99.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 99.00
Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 4,872,252 74.05
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,872,252 74.05
Akik Capital Hub Power 100,000 70.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 70.75
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 4,977,252
===========================================================================================
