KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (May 17, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== BMA Capital Avanceon Limited 5,000 99.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 99.00 Arif Habib Ltd. Habib Bank Ltd. 4,872,252 74.05 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,872,252 74.05 Akik Capital Hub Power 100,000 70.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 70.75 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 4,977,252 ===========================================================================================

