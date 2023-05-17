Imran Khan says police have ‘surrounded’ his house, fears arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday the police have “surrounded” his Zaman Park residence and his arrest is imminent.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police have surrounded my house,” Imran said in a tweet.

The development comes hours after Punjab caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir gave a 24-hour deadline to the PTI to “hand over terrorists seeking refuge in Zaman Park”.

In a press conference earlier in the day, Mir stated that 30 to 40 “terrorists” who participated in the “May 9 mayhem” following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest have been given safe refuge in the former prime minister’s Zaman Park residence.

According to him, the perpetrators of the attack on Lahore’s Corps Commander were among people hiding at Zaman Park.

“PTI is requested to hand over these terrorists to Punjab Police. The Punjab interim government is giving the PTI leadership 24 hours,” Mir said.

“PTI is acting like an anti-state party and its Chairman Imran Khan has been targeting the military for more than a year,” he added.

He said that violent events that followed Imran’s arrest last week were planned beforehand and Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi “has given a free hand to police to capture the arsonists”.

The minister stressed that the government of Punjab had adopted a “zero tolerance policy” for planners, facilitators, and perpetrators of violence.

“The federal government, military leadership and Punjab government have decided to punish the attackers,” he said.

Khan’s tweet also comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended on Wednesday its orders against his arrest in further cases till May 31.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Iftikhar Durrani invited the media to Zaman Park, saying the Punjab Police — not exceeding four people — can search the property in the media’s presence.

“All Media is invited to Zaman Park. In their presence Punjab police ( not exceeding 4 people ) can come with search warrants and search in presence of Media. All possible cooperation shall be extended to Punjab Police.”

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “perpetrators, planners and facilitators” of the May 9 violence should not be spared at any cost.

In his televised address after chairing the meeting of the National Security Committee, he underlined that “even the prime minister of Pakistan should not be allowed to pardon the culprits.”

He regretted that the culprits destroyed and burned the Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) in Lahore.

“Jinnah house is sacred and it was destroyed during the wave of violence,” said PM Shehbaz.

“The perpetrators, planners, and facilitators of the attack fall under the label of terrorism,” the PM said.

Following Imran’s arrest, protests erupted throughout Pakistan, turning violent.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways and main entry, and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police, and public vehicles and rampaging through army installations.

Nearly 2,000 people, including the top party leadership, were arrested and at least eight were killed.

The protests dampened on May 11 after the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Imran’s release.

The PTI chief condemned the violence that ensued, but called for protests as he pushed ahead on his call for elections. Talks on holding polls failed earlier.