LONDON: Europe’s stock markets mainly fell at the start of trading on Wednesday after sluggish Asian trade, as investors eyed slow progress over US debt talks.

In initial deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,734.19 points compared with Tuesday’s closing level.

Stocks lack direction as US struggles to reach debt deal

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also lost 0.2 percent to 7,390.43 points but Frankfurt’s DAX rose 0.2 percent to 15,932.99.