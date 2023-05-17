AVN 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
Palm falls for third day on higher output expectations

Reuters Published 17 May, 2023 12:47pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Wednesday to their lowest in two weeks, weighed down by expectations of rising production amid lacklustre demand, but a weakening ringgit limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 61 ringgit, or 1.76%, to 3,396 ringgit ($765.73) a tonne by the midday break.

The contract also posted a decline for third straight session, hitting its lowest since May 3.

The Southern Peninsular Palm Oil Millers Association (SPPOMA) forecast production during May 1-15 to jump 16.72% from the same week in April, traders and analysts said.

“The overall market trend remains under pressure with competing edible oils fighting for demand in India and China,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Top producer Indonesia lowered its crude palm oil reference price to $893.23 per tonne for the period of May 16-31, a trade ministry decree published on Monday showed, making its products more attractive than Malaysian palm oil.

That cast a negative spin on Malaysia’s palm olein, with many refiners clamouring to sell June contacts, he said.

The selling pressure was equally felt in most by-products, with rumours of massive inflows of refined palm oil from Indonesia, he added.

Top buyer India slashed the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, the government said late on Monday. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract lost 2.1%, while its palm oil contract fell 1.7%.

India cuts base import price of crude palm oil, soyoil

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Capping losses, the ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, fell 0.65% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currency.

Palm oil may drop further into a range of 3,288-3,344 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a support at 3,418 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

