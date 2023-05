HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began on the back foot Wednesday following a negative lead from Wall Street as investors keep a close eye on slow progress in US talks to avert a debt default.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.11 percent, or 22.12 points, to 19,956.13.

Hong Kong stocks rally at open

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.27 percent, or 9.02 points, to 3,281.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.23 percent, or 4.55 points, to 2,014.83.