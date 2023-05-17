AVN 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
BAFL 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.16%)
BOP 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
CNERGY 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.18%)
DFML 11.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (13.48%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.18%)
EPCL 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.6%)
FCCL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.78%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUBC 70.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.54%)
LOTCHEM 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.92%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.4%)
NETSOL 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
OGDC 77.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.84%)
PAEL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
PPL 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.39%)
PRL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 42.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.57%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.89%)
UNITY 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,228 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 14,560 Decreased By -85 (-0.58%)
KSE100 41,834 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.41%)
KSE30 14,944 Decreased By -82.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as demand worries face tight supply outlook

Reuters Published May 17, 2023 Updated May 17, 2023 03:54pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Wednesday after a surprise rise in US crude inventories stoked demand concerns as economic worries competed with a tighter supply outlook for later in the year.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents, or 0.7%, to $74.42 a barrel.

West Texas Intermediate US crude was down 5 cents to $70.81 at 0921 GMT.

The International Energy Agency on Tuesday predicted demand would outpace supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of the year, with China making up 60% of oil demand growth in 2023. “Crude prices remain heavy as energy traders just can’t shake off global demand concerns.

It doesn’t matter how upbeat everyone is for China’s second half of the year, the current situation is too disappointing,“ said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

US crude stockpiles rose by about 3.6 million barrels in the week ended May 12, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters, had expected a 900,000 barrel drawdown. US government data on crude and product stockpiles is due at 1430 GMT.

The crude inventory build added to concerns about US growth after data showed retail sales rose 0.4% in April, short of estimates for an increase of 0.8%.

Talks on raising the US debt ceiling continue to weigh on the market.

The US Treasury Department has estimated that the United States will go into a crippling default as early as June 1 if Congress does not lift the ceiling.

Oil dips on weaker China, US economic data

In China, April industrial output and retail sales growth undershot forecasts, suggesting the economy lost momentum at the beginning of the second quarter.

“Markets were in a wait-and-watch mode over the outcome of crucial negotiations to raise the US government’s debt ceiling,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights.

“A bunch of Chinese macro-economic data for April released on Tuesday confirmed the narrative of a patchy and slow recovery in the country and continue to weigh on oil market sentiment.”

Oil prices Brent crude oil Russian oil RUssia Ukraine war Group of Seven US WTI crude prices CHINA OIL

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady as demand worries face tight supply outlook

Imran condemns ‘illegal arrests and abduction’ of party workers

Inter-bank: rupee sustains losses, settles at 285.4 against US dollar

Political and economic turmoil: Pakistan’s open market sees dollar shortage yet again

IHC extends order against Imran’s arrest till May 31

The Organic Meat Company Ltd to acquire MSMH for Rs170mn

Crypto should be regulated like gambling: UK lawmakers

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Second consecutive month: Pakistan posts $18m current account surplus in April

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

Read more stories