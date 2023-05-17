AVN 62.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.8%)
BAFL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
DFML 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (7.91%)
DGKC 47.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.06%)
FCCL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.53%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.73%)
HUBC 70.63 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.16%)
KAPCO 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.97 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.15%)
MLCF 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
NETSOL 74.27 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.67%)
OGDC 79.61 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.52%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
PIBTL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
PPL 60.87 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.79%)
PRL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
SNGP 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.89%)
TPLP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 104.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
UNITY 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 17 May, 2023 08:49am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • NAB summons Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 18

Read here for details.

  • Saudi Arabia’s deputy interior minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

Read here for details.

  • Perpetrators of May 9 violence should never be forgiven: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Shireen Mazari re-arrested from outside Adiala Jail hours after securing bail: daughter

Read here for details.

  • Political clarity bolsters PSX, KSE-100 rises 0.69%

Read here for details.

  • PTI MNA Mahmood Moulvi quits party over attack on military installations

Read here for details.

  • IHC stops police from arresting Fawad Chaudhry in any ‘undisclosed’ case

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

Read here for details.

  • Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Read here for details.

  • ‘Contempt of parliament’ bill passed by NA: Legislature vies for institutional hegemony?

Read here for details.

  • CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories