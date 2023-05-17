KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.215 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,225.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 7.246 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.482 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.407 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 912.546 million), Platinum (PKR 847.744 million), Silver (PKR 726.993 million), DJ (PKR 219.008 million), Natural Gas (PKR 156.603 million), SP 500 (PKR 125.189 million), Copper (PKR 50.287 million) and Brent (PKR 40.919 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.013 million were traded.

