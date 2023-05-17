KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 85,564 tonnes of cargo comprising 63,854 tonnes of import cargo and 21,710 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 63,854 comprised of 32,601 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 158 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 31,095 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 21,710 tonnes comprised of 10,172 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 11,538 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 3479 containers comprising of 2678 containers import and 801 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 677 of 20’s and 600 of 40’s loaded while 01 of 20’s and 400 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 344 of 20’s and 36 of 40’s loaded containers while 131 of 20’s and 127 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Hakone Galaxy, Grace Bridge, Devashree and Independent Spirit have berthed at Karachi Port.

The same number, namely, Lotus A, Anbien Bay, KSL Xinyang and Kmtc Chennai have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Lisa, MSC Silvia and FMT Gumuldur left the Port on Tuesday morning & two more ships, Myny and Al-Soor-II are expected to sail on 16th May, 2023.

A cargo volume of 140,344tones, comprising 106,310 tones imports Cargo and 34,034 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,426 Containers (2,424 TEUs Imports and 2,002 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Al-Salam-II and DM Dragon & two more ships, Maersk Sentosa and MSC Elaine carrying Gas oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 16th May and two more Container ships, Clemens Schulte and EM Astoria are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 17th May 2023.