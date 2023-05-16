Indian rupee may see slight relief following dollar index pullback

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to inch up on Tuesday, helped by a pullback in the dollar index and a lower-than-expected trade deficit.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 82.25 to the US dollar compared with 82.2950 in the previous session.

With the move higher on the dollar “taking a pause”, the rupee should see “a better session or at least not fall more”, a spot trader said.

For USD/INR, 82.40 looks like the next level to monitor on the upside, he said.

The dollar index was down near 102.40, having reached an over one-month high of 102.75 on Monday.

The standoff between Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling alongside weak US data dulled demand for the dollar.

While US President Joe Biden expressed confidence a deal could be done in time, Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the two sides were still far apart.

Indian rupee falls to 6-week low, premiums drop

US Treasury Secretary on Monday reiterated that the US could breach the debt ceiling by June 1.

Talks on agreeing on an increase in the US debt ceiling are intensifying with the date where the US will be unable to meet all its spending obligations if an agreement is not reached rapidly approaching, ANZ said in a note.

A local US survey showed a slump in manufacturing activity.

The Empire State manufacturing index plunged 42.6 points to -31.8 in May. A reading below zero indicates a monthly contraction. Meanwhile, India’s merchandise trade deficit in April dropped to $15.2 billion from $19.7 billion in the previous month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a $19.5 billion print.

The merchandise and services deficit fell to $1.38 billion, a 21-month low.

The data “basically” reaffirms that India’s external position is “very manageable”, the spot trader said.