KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday for a second consecutive session, as the contract rolled over to a new month and tracked losses in rival edible oils.

Palm oil falls for third day, set for weekly decline

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 31 ringgit, or 0.88%, to 3,481 ringgit ($784.89) a tonne during early trade.