AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,251 Increased By 36.2 (0.86%)
BR30 14,685 Increased By 144 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,045 Increased By 326.8 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,039 Increased By 132.4 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may test support at 3,498 ringgit

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 10:59am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support at 3,498 ringgit per tonne, a break below could open the way towards 3,418 ringgit.

The contract seems to be riding on a wave c, which carries the purpose of covering a gap forming on May 5. However, the support at 3,498 ringgit must not be ignored.

The support is supposed to be much stronger than the one at 3,563 ringgit, which triggered a decent bounce to about 3,707 ringgit.

A bounce may occur around 3,498 ringgit as well.

The current speculation is that the contract may fail to break 3,498 ringgit in its first attempt.

A break above 3,563 ringgit may lead to a gain to 3,627 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract broke a support at 3,556 ringgit.

It is expected to slide towards the lower support zone of 3,368 to 3,4545 ringgit. Such a slide would make a bullish inverted head-and-shoulders invalid.

Palm oil reverses losses on short covering

A doji formed on Monday, which is disregarded as a bullish reversal signal.

Rather, this pattern may only indicate a temporary hesitation of bears, after breaking the support of 3,556 ringgit. This doji will not be treated seriously unless the contract stands firm above 3,556 ringgit on Tuesday.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may test support at 3,498 ringgit

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

Read more stories