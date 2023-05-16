AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,251 Increased By 36.2 (0.86%)
BR30 14,685 Increased By 144 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,045 Increased By 326.8 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,039 Increased By 132.4 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

  • Imran's petition calls on court to give him protection of law and to bar respondents from arresting him in any new criminal case
BR Web Desk Published May 16, 2023 Updated May 16, 2023 01:43pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved on Tuesday its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest in any case registered on or after May 9.

In his petition, Imran called on the court to direct the Punjab inspector general to provide a fresh report regarding the registration of “undisclosed/new FIRs” in Lahore on or after May 9.

The petition also called on the court to give Imran “protection of law” and to bar the respondents from arresting the PTI chief in any new criminal case.

Last week, the former PM was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The same week, IHC barred authorities from arresting Imran in any case till May 17.

Today’s hearing is being presided by Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid who inquired about Imran’s whereabouts.

His lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, told the court that if desired, his client could be presented after 11am.

The court then reserved its verdict.

Imran Khan secures blanket relief, receives bail in multiple cases

On Monday, Imran expressed fears that the government was planning to arrest his wife.

“The plan is now to humiliate me by putting Bushra Begum in jail,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Bushra Bibi was co-accused along with Imran in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which pertained to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al-Qadir University of which the former premier and his spouse are trustees.

The LHC has already granted bail to the former first lady.

IHC grants bail to Imran in two cases

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended bails of Imran in two cases until June 8.

The cases include allegations against top officers of state institutions and the other on the manhandling of PML-N leader Mohsin Ranjha by party workers.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar requested a one-time exemption for the former PM from attendance which was accepted by the court.

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez May 16, 2023 01:29pm
Why reserve the verdict if it is reached ? ...... this only dilutes the credibility of the court.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

Read more stories