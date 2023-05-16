LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

The Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved on Tuesday its verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea against his arrest in any case registered on or after May 9.

In his petition, Imran called on the court to direct the Punjab inspector general to provide a fresh report regarding the registration of “undisclosed/new FIRs” in Lahore on or after May 9.

The petition also called on the court to give Imran “protection of law” and to bar the respondents from arresting the PTI chief in any new criminal case.

Last week, the former PM was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The same week, IHC barred authorities from arresting Imran in any case till May 17.

Today’s hearing is being presided by Justice Safdar Saleem Shahid who inquired about Imran’s whereabouts.

His lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, told the court that if desired, his client could be presented after 11am.

The court then reserved its verdict.

Imran Khan secures blanket relief, receives bail in multiple cases

On Monday, Imran expressed fears that the government was planning to arrest his wife.

“The plan is now to humiliate me by putting Bushra Begum in jail,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Bushra Bibi was co-accused along with Imran in the Al-Qadir Trust case, which pertained to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al-Qadir University of which the former premier and his spouse are trustees.

The LHC has already granted bail to the former first lady.

IHC grants bail to Imran in two cases

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended bails of Imran in two cases until June 8.

The cases include allegations against top officers of state institutions and the other on the manhandling of PML-N leader Mohsin Ranjha by party workers.

During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar requested a one-time exemption for the former PM from attendance which was accepted by the court.