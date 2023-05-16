AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,251 Increased By 36.2 (0.86%)
BR30 14,685 Increased By 144 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,045 Increased By 326.8 (0.78%)
KSE30 15,039 Increased By 132.4 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Thomas feels no pressure in wearing leader’s pink jersey

Reuters Published 16 May, 2023 10:50am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Geraint Thomas said he is relishing the opportunity to win the Giro d’Italia and feels no pressure after inheriting the leader’s maglia rosa jersey following Remco Evenepoel’s withdrawal.

World champion Evenepoel abandoned the Giro with COVID-19 on Sunday, shortly after the Belgian reclaimed top spot in the general classification with victory in a rain-affected 35-km individual time trial.

Thomas has enjoyed little luck at the Giro but the 36-year-old said he is keen to improve his results.

The Welshman pulled out of the Giro in 2020 after suffering a hip fracture in a crash. Three years earlier his race came to an end after he damaged his shoulder in a pile-up involving a police motorbike.

“It would be amazing to win, especially after 2020 when I thought that was it for my chance to win the Giro,” Thomas, who won the 2018 Tour de France, said. “I don’t feel much pressure or expectation, but I’d love to take this opportunity.

“As you get towards the end of your career you realise how lucky you are to do this for a living and it’s not going to last forever. So I’m going to make the most of it.”

Thomas has a two-second lead over three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic. Following Monday’s rest day, the race resumes later on Tuesday with stage 10 – a 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio, which features a long climb before a fast-running and technical descent.

Comments

1000 characters

Thomas feels no pressure in wearing leader’s pink jersey

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

TDAP, KGCC: AGP uncovers ‘irregularities’

$42.3m of WB disbursement: ECC approves Rs7.84bn TSG as rupee cover

May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

Fazl warns CJP against issuing contempt notice to PM

Read more stories