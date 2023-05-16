Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee remained largely unchanged against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At around 10:40am, the rupee was being traded at 284.95 or Re0.02 higher.

The appreciation comes after the rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar on Monday as well, closing at 284.97 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

In a key development, the Large Scale Manufacturing Industry (LSMI) output has declined by 8.11% during July-March 2022-23 when compared with the same period of last year, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Separately, inflows of Roshan Digital Account (RDA) crossed $6 billion mark for the first time since its launching.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), cumulatively, RDA inflows rose by $136 million during April 2023. Since its launch, overall investment in the RDA rose to $6.102 billion at the end of April 2023 compared to $ 5.966 billion in March 2023.

Globally, the US dollar remained under pressure on Tuesday, weighed down by the risk of a US default as a standoff between Democrats and Republicans over raising the debt ceiling showed few signs of being resolved.

The dollar had been buoyed last week by both safe-haven demand amid weak Chinese economic data and by a surprise jump in US consumer inflation expectations, putting the risk of a June Federal Reserve rate rise back in play.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers - was little changed at 102.46, after sliding 0.26% overnight and retreating from a five-week high.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose for a second day on Tuesday, supported by US plans to purchase oil for its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and by raging wildfires in Canada that fuelled supply worries.

