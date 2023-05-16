Gold, silver higher

KARACHI: Gold and silver prices on Monday posted sizeable gains on the local market, traders said.

Gold was available for Rs235100 per tola, up by Rs1100 and Rs201560 per 10 grams, up by Rs943.

Silver gained Rs100 to Rs3000 per tola and Rs85.72 to Rs2572 per 10 grams.

An ounce price of gold stood for $2015 and silver for $24.09 on the world market, traders said.

