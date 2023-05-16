AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
May 16, 2023
PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.350 billion and the number of lots traded at 11,889.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.234 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.983 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.175 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 793.726 million), Platinum (PKR 700.961 million), Silver (PKR 661.838 million), Natural Gas (PKR 260.643 million), DJ (PKR 219.849 million), SP 500 (PKR 158.227 million), Copper (PKR 112.525 million), Japan Equity (PKR 43.957 million) and Brent (PKR 4.698 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.221 million were traded.

