Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2023 03:23am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

=======================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                          Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                      From          To         Right          Ex-Price
=======================================================================================================
Crescent Textile Mills 
Ltd. #                             09-05-2023   16-05-2023                                   16-05-2023
Al-Abid Silk Mills 
Limited #                          10-05-2023   16-05-2023                                   16-05-2023
United Bank Limited                12-05-2023   16-05-2023     110% (i)       10-05-2023
United Insurance Co. of 
Pakistan Ltd.                      12-05-2023   16-05-2023     10% (i)        10-05-2023
Khyber Tobacco Company 
Limited                            11-05-2023   17-05-2023     20% (B)        09-05-2023
Power Holding Limited 
Sukuk (PESC2)                      11-05-2023   18-05-2023
JS Bank Limited #                  12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
Atlas Battery Limited #            12-05-2023   19-05-2023                                   19-05-2023
Data Textiles Limited @            17-05-2023   19-05-2023
Bannu Woollen Mills 
Limited #                          12-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited #                    13-05-2023   20-05-2023                                   20-05-2023
Ghani Chemical Industries 
Limited $                          18-05-2023   20-05-2023
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Limited                    19-05-2023   21-05-2023
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Ltd. #                             16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
Cyan Limited #                     16-05-2023   22-05-2023                                   22-05-2023
IGI Life Insurance Limited #       16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
IGI Holdings Limited #             16-05-2023   23-05-2023                                   23-05-2023
(K E L S C 6) K-E lectric 
Limited                            16-05-2023   23-05-2023
Systems Limited                    17-05-2023   23-05-2023     50% (F)        15-05-2023     23-05-2023
Lucky Cement Limited #             17-05-2023   24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                            18-05-2023   24-05-2023     NIL                           24-05-2023
Image Pakistan Limited #           18-05-2023   24-05-2023                                   24-05-2023
Attock Cement Pakistan 
Limited #                          18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                             18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Universal Insurance Co             18-05-2023   25-05-2023                                   25-05-2023
Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan 
Limited                            19-05-2023   25-05-2023     NIL                           25-05-2023
Service GlobalFootwear 
Limited #                          19-05-2023   26-05-2023                                   26-05-2023
Octopus Digital Limited            19-05-2023   26-05-2023     15% (B)        17-05-2023     26-05-2023
Habib Insurance Co. Ltd            16-05-2023   29-05-2023     12.5% (F)      12-05-2023     29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances 
Limited                            19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Home Appliances 
Limited                            19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Waves Corporation Ltd              19-05-2023   29-05-2023     NIL                           29-05-2023
Century Insurance Company 
Ltd #                              21-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Ltd. #                  22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Avanceon Limited                   22-05-2023   29-05-2023     15% (B)        18-05-2023     29-05-2023
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving
Mills Ltd. #                       22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited #      22-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Packages Limited #                 23-05-2023   29-05-2023                                   29-05-2023
Modaraba Al-Mali                   23-05-2023   29-05-2023     14.34% (R)     19-05-2023
Fazal Cloth Mills Limited #        23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Ideal Spinning Mills 
Limited #                          23-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Loads Limited #                    24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Shams Textile Mills Limited #      24-05-2023   30-05-2023                                   30-05-2023
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Ansari Sugar Mills Limited         24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Pakistan International 
Container                          24-05-2023   30-05-2023     NIL                           30-05-2023
Worldcall Telecom Limited #        24-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
Shakarganj Limited #               25-05-2023   31-05-2023                                   31-05-2023
Habib Rice Product Limited #       29-05-2023   5-Jun-23                                       5-Jun-23
JS Bank Limited                    29-05-2023   5-Jun-23       17% (R)        25-05-2023
Soneri Bank Limited Term 
Finance
Certificate (SNBLTFC3)             24-05-2023   6-Jun-23
Atlas Honda Limited                7-Jun-23     21-Jun-23      130% (F)       5-Jun-23        21-Jun-23
=======================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure for issuing shares of LVL and LPL to

the shareholders of DATM and LSEFSL @

Book closure for Conversion of Class B Shares to

Ordinary Shares $

Final Book Closure **

