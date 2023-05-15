India’s annual wholesale price index falls 0.92% in April

NEW DELHI: India’s annual wholesale-price based index (WPI) fell for the first time in nearly 3 years in April, as prices softened across the board.

WPI fell by 0.92%, compared with March where it had risen 1.34%.

The data was below Reuters poll that predicted a fall of 0.20%. In April, the food index rose 0.17% year-on-year, from 2.32% in March, while fuel and power rose 0.93% from 8.96%.

WPI has been easing for the last 11 months from the 20-year highs of 16.63% recorded in May 2022.

The decline in the rate of inflation was broad based, primarily driven by falls in prices of crude, energy prices, non-food and food articles, the government said in the statement.

Data released on Friday showed India’s annual retail inflation eased to a 18-month low in April, staying well below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month.