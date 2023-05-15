Istanbul bourse issues market-wide circuit breaker after 6.38% drop pre-market

GDANSK: Turkiye Borsa Istanbul issued a market-wide circuit breaker after the benchmark index dropped 6.38% in pre-market trading on Monday following tight first round elections that headed to a run-off vote.

The circuit breaker was issued at 0655 GMT immediately after pre-market trading started at the same time. Trading is to resume at GMT 0730 GMT.

Lira slides, dollar bonds tumble as presidential runoff looms

The banking sub-index was down 9.54% when trading was suspended on the market.