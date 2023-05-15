AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 23.3 (0.56%)
BR30 14,446 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.02%)
KSE100 41,387 Increased By 311.8 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,776 Increased By 43.8 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 13 and May 14, 2023
BR Web Desk Published May 15, 2023 Updated May 15, 2023 08:49am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI to file cases against Rangers, NAB over Imran’s ‘abduction’

Read here for details.

  • Imran will be arrested if found involved in violent protests: Rana Sanaullah

Read here for details.

  • Ninth review: fresh financing requirements unchanged, says IMF

Read here for details.

  • PDM to continue sit-in outside SC till CJP Bandial resigns: Fazl

Read here for details.

  • ECC struggles to lower prices of essentials

Read here for details.

  • 76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Read here for details.

  • Interim Punjab CM says province suffered Rs6bn worth of losses due to PTI-led protests

Read here for details.

  • ATL: number of return filers hits 3.58m mark

Read here for details.

  • PM for keeping an eye on prices of wheat, flour in KP

Read here for details.

  • LHC orders ‘immediate’ release of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid

Read here for details.

  • Imran’s remarks on army chief ‘reflection of his obsessive mindset’: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • COAS says armed forces will not tolerate further attempt to vandalise security installations

Read here for details.

  • JIT to probe incidents of violence

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Punjab, KPK polls: SC to take up ECP’s review petition today

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Read more stories