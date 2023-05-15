PTI to file cases against Rangers, NAB over Imran’s ‘abduction’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced to lodge first information reports (FIRs) against Punjab Rangers and National Accountability Court (NAB) officials over what it called the “abduction of Imran Khan from Islamabad High Court premises by paramilitary forces”.

In an official statement, released after a high-level meeting chaired by Imran Khan, the party condemned the “abduction” of the PTI chief by a contingent of paramilitary forces from the premises of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

PTI declared Imran’s arrest “worst political revenge” and said the Al-Qadir Trust case was “nothing but a cowardly attempt” to target former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife.

The party expressed solidarity with PTI supporters who were arrested, only for opposing the “abduction of party chairman Imran Khan”.

The PTI further said that full legal action from the national to the local level would be taken for the release of detained leaders and workers.

It also announced starting legal proceedings against all the officers involved in attacks on PTI protesters, including the interior minister and caretaker chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The PTI strongly condemned the government’s recent ban on mobile broadband services and social media across the country, calling the move an attempt to “suppress the truth”.

It demanded that the government immediately restore full services.

The party also expressed grave concern over the handing over of Islamabad, especially the Red Zone, to the “armed private militia of a government party” and vowed to respond with “full public force”.

The statement criticised PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, alleging he was taking madrassah children to Islamabad for his protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

“Do the parents of these kids know that they will be used by PDM in order to put pressure on the Hon’able CJP?” the party questioned.