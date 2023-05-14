AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
Opinion

Army has acted prudently and wisely

Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
No doubt May 9 will always be remembered as a black chapter in the history of this country. It was on this day that people enraged by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI chairman Imran Khan had taken to the streets to protest his ‘abduction’ by National Accountability Bureau in the Al Qadir Trust case.

Many people were killed and injured during the ensuing violence. Moreover, protesters inflicted massive losses on public and private properties alike, storming the residence of corps commander Lahore and barging into army headquarters, GHQ, in Rawalpindi.

Protests following Imran Khan’s arrest were expected, they were highly out of proportion nevertheless. The army resorted to inaction with a view to thwarting enemy’s machinations or designs through which it wanted to fuel violence resulting in unimaginable deaths and destruction in the country.

A day later, however, the army issued a warning to all and sundry that any such activity in future will certainly lead to grave consequences for the perpetrators.

In my view, the military has sent its message across loudly and clearly. Its approach to the entire episode has in fact added to its respect and reputation of being one of the most disciplined forces in the world. Hats off to our soldiers and their commanders.

Rana Shaukat

Lahore

