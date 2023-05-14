AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 14, 2023
Workshop for media students

APP Published 14 May, 2023 03:24am
KARACHI: A one-day training workshop on “Role of social media for social change” held at Shah Abdul Latif University, (SALU), Khairpur, jointly organized by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Bhittai Social Watch, Advocacy, Department of Media and Communication Studies and Young Peace Development Corp. (YPDC) on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor (VC), SALU, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, presided over the workshop, while honorary guests were, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari and Station Manager, APP Sukkur Station, Jamil Soomro.

Speaking at the workshop, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto said that the University was providing ample opportunities of learning and capacity building for students.

He said youth may use the social media for positive change in the society adding that the use of social media was imperative for the socio-economic change of the society. Dr Ibupoto appreciated the efforts of the organizers of this workshop.

Shah Abdul Latif University media students Young Peace Development Corp Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto

