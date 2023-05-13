Census process: JI concerned at slow momentum

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Friday showed its concerns over what is called a slowdown of census over the past few days with a complete Internet cut-off in the city.

“Internet flow is necessary for uploading the census data but it has been suspended in the megacity for the past several days,” acting JI Karachi chief Munim Zaffar said.

The slowdown of census process is also a hurdle for completion of the task in a free, fair manner and within the stipulated period, he said.

He warned that the public will not tolerate or accept injustices to the megacity, asking the authorities to speed up the counting process to hit the deadline on time.

He demanded of the authorities to count every citizen in the megacity. Thousands of buildings, particularly flats had not been listed during the first phase of the census, he claimed.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics needs to ensure a maximum clarity to the census process in order to address the concerns of public, he said.

