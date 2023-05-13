KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 12, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,487.58 High: 41,653.16 Low: 41,295.05 Net Change: 161.95 Volume (000): 50,186 Value (000): 3,038,246 Makt Cap (000) 1,481,891,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,443.10 NET CH (+) 19.22 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,307.13 NET CH (+) 58.07 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,827.86 NET CH (+) 5.37 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,455.39 NET CH (+) 3.31 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,823.44 NET CH (-) 10.10 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,841.61 NET CH (+) 6.49 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-May-2023 ====================================

