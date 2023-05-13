Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 12, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 12, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,487.58
High: 41,653.16
Low: 41,295.05
Net Change: 161.95
Volume (000): 50,186
Value (000): 3,038,246
Makt Cap (000) 1,481,891,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,443.10
NET CH (+) 19.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,307.13
NET CH (+) 58.07
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,827.86
NET CH (+) 5.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,455.39
NET CH (+) 3.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,823.44
NET CH (-) 10.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,841.61
NET CH (+) 6.49
------------------------------------
As on: 12-May-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments