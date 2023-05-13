AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
May 13, 2023
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 12, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 13 May, 2023
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 12, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 41,487.58
High:                      41,653.16
Low:                       41,295.05
Net Change:                   161.95
Volume (000):                 50,186
Value (000):               3,038,246
Makt Cap (000)         1,481,891,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,443.10
NET CH                     (+) 19.22
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,307.13
NET CH                     (+) 58.07
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,827.86
NET CH                      (+) 5.37
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,455.39
NET CH                      (+) 3.31
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,823.44
NET CH                     (-) 10.10
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,841.61
NET CH                      (+) 6.49
------------------------------------
As on:                   12-May-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

